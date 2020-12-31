US House Overrides Trump’s Veto On Defence Bill. What Is It?

"The president must end his eleventh-hour campaign of chaos, and stop using his final moments in office to obstruct bipartisan and bicameral action to protect our military and defend our security," said House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi in a statement.

Trumps' “reckless veto would have denied our service members hazard-duty pay,″ removed key protections for global peace and security and ”undermined our nation’s values and work to combat racism, by blocking overwhelmingly bipartisan action to rename military bases,″ Pelosi said.

Republican Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that approval of the $740 billion National Defence Authorisation Act, or NDAA, is crucial to the nation’s defence and to “deter great-power rivals like China and Russia.″

The Bill “will cement our advantage on the seas, on land, in the air, in cyberspace and in space,″ he said. “For the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces, failure is not an option. So when it is our turn in Congress to have their backs, failure is not an option here either".