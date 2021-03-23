Cop Among 10 Dead in Mass Shooting at Supermarket in US’ Colorado
The suspect is reportedly injured and is in police custody.
Ten people, including a police officer, were shot dead by an unidentified gunman on Monday, 22 March, at a US grocery store in Colorado, police said, reported news agency AFP.
The incident took place at the King Soopers store in Boulder, less than 50 km from state capital Denver.
According to the news agency, a suspect is injured and in custody, Boulder Police’s Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters.
“We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer,” Yamaguchi said, reported AFP.
A live video following the incident showed a a white middle-aged man, shirtless and covered in blood, being detained by police and led away from the store.
