United States Economy Shrinks Again in Second Quarter, Sparks Recession Fears

The United States economy shrank again from April to June, signalling that the nation may be approaching a recession. The commerce department announced on Thursday, 28 July, that the gross domestic product (GDP) declined at an annual rate of 0.9 percent in the second quarter after an annual fall of 1.6% in the first three months.

The report, which comes as the Joe Biden administration prepares for a midterm election season, has marked a downfall in the President's approval ratings and increased the likelihood of the Democrats losing control of the House and the Senate.

On Wednesday, 27 July, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by sizeable three-quarters of a point for a consecutive time in a bid to control the worst inflation in four decades.