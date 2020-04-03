US Employment Plunges in March as COVID-19 Damage Worsens

With COVID-19 cases topping a million worldwide, a quarter of which are in the US, where the death toll is over 6,000, cities have turned into ghost towns and officials are struggling to find ways to ease the ruinous damage to the economy and individuals.

“The drop in payrolls in March was unprecedented for the start of a recession and will get more than twenty times worse in April”, said Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton.

“We will easily lose more than twice as many jobs as we lost during the Great Recession during the first two months of this crisis alone”, she said in an analysis.