US Elections: Celebration Starts To Brew in Philadelphia, Delaware

People have taken to dancing on the streets in Pennsylvania in anticipation of Joe Biden's win.

After flipping from red to blue, people have taken to dancing on the streets in Pennsylvania in anticipation of Joe Biden's win.
The world is keeping its eyes peeled as America continues to count votes. But as Joe Biden inches closer and closer to the 270 electoral votes required to win, a celebratory atmosphere is beginning to brew.

The two states prepping with joy are Philadelphia - a crucial county that helped in flipping Pennsylvania from red to blue -, and Delaware - where Joe Biden is scheduled to speak later today, giving what some rumour to be a victory speech.

Delaware in preparation of Biden's Speech
(Photo Courtesy: New York Times)
Delaware in preparation of Biden's Speech
(Photo Courtesy: New York Times)

The election, however, is far from over. Five key states are continuing to count ballots, of which Georgia is likely to go for a recount.

The Biden Campaign has been adamant that the vote of the American electorate be heard, and every vote is counted.

