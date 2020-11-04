‘Mood at Biden Headquarters is Optimistic’: Kamala Harris’ Uncle

Balachandran said that Trump losing in Arizona is a good indicator for Joe Biden. “Biden has not lost any of the states that Hillary won, but Trump has now lost one of the states he had won last time, Arizona. So compared to yesterday, today the Democrats are in a much better position,” he said.

Counting of votes is still underway in several key states across the US, and the race in several crucial battleground states are yet to be called. Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia remain to be decided.



Speaking about the possibility of Trump coming back to power for a second term, he said the society will be divided into two and there will be a USA but not a ‘united’ states at all.



We asked him what a possible loss would mean for Harris politically, to which he promptly said, “She is a senator, has two more years at the centre.” When asked if she will return to contest in the presidential elections, he said, “Of course yes, once you have contested you will not say you won’t contest again. So she will do that. She will also have a better chance to get the nomination as well.”