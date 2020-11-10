Refusing to Concede, Trump Still Tweets of ‘Big Presidential Win’

Still confident of an electoral victory, Trump asked for America and the world to “Stay tuned!”

Tara Bahl
Published
World
2 min read
US President Donald Trump speaks at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Two days after the Biden-Harris projected win, US President Donald Trump is yet to concede a loss. On the afternoon of Monday, 9 November, Trump took to Twitter to announce that 'too close to call' state Georgia will bring in his 'big presidential win'.

Twitter is continuing to flag Trump's tweets around election fraud, for which he and his lawyers are yet to provide concrete evidence.

Trump is also laying a claim on the state of Wisconsin, which has been projected to be won by President-Elect Biden.

He also called Nevada, which was recently projected as a Biden-win, a "cesspool of Fake Votes".

Still confident of an electoral victory, Trump asked for America and the world to "Stay tuned!"

