FAQ: Will Trump’s Immigration Ban Affect Indians With H-1B Visas?
In an abrupt late-night announcement, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 21 April, tweeted that he will be signing an ‘executive order’ to temporarily suspend immigration into the country.
He said that he was making this decision in “light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy”.
Trump’s announcement has created a sense of uncertainty among Indians in the US and the impact it will have on the ecosystem, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
What does suspension of immigration mean?
At this time, it is not entirely clear what Trump is intending with this order, and which programmes are going to be affected.
In general terms, a suspension of immigration is likely to mean a temporary pause on visas and permits which would allow foreign nationals to permanently reside in the US. Depending on what the order says, this could affect all those going through the immigration process at present, or those looking to immigrate going forward.
Is the suspension already in place?
No. Trump is yet to sign the executive order declaring a temporary suspension of immigration. Right now, the indication of suspension simply exists in the form of a tweet.
Watch this space for more details when the executive order is out.
Will Indians be affected by this?
We can gauge the exact impact only when the executive order is out. However, a ban is likely to affect those Indians who are in queue for a Green Card.
According to CATO.org, an American immigration policy research firm, about 5.5 lakh Indians are waiting for their Green Card in the US, as of 2018.
Indians, Chinese, and Mexicans form the largest number of immigrants to the US for the last few years until 2018.
Shivendra Singh, Vice President and Head, Global Trade Development, NASSCOM, told MoneyControl that that they are trying to get details on the executive order. “Once we get the details, we will respond to the same,” he added.
What are the broad immigration routes taken by Indians?
Some broad visa routes that Indians usually take for permanent residency in the US are:
- EB-1: Employment-based permanent residency for “priority workers”
- EB-2: Permanent residency for members of those professions holding advanced degree
- EB-3: Permanent residency intended for skilled workers and professionals
- EB-5: Permanent residency for those with a minimum investment in for-profit enterprise that creates and retains a certain number of jobs
But what about the popular H-1B visas?
The H-1B visa, most sought after among the Indian IT professionals, is technically a ‘non-immigrant’ visa, as it is valid for a limited period of time, i.e. five years. This work visa, which allows the US companies to employ foreign workers, is the most common route taken by Indians for work in the US.
At first glance, this should mean that Trump’s announcement is unlikely to impact H-1B visas. However, as journalist Mohul Ghosh who tracks US visas and immigration rules says:
Almost two-third of the H-1B applications for 2020-2021 are from India, a total of 184,000 applications from the country. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has left at least 22 million people unemployed, said a recent Wall Street Journal report.
So, should Indian techies in US be worried?
Again, one would have to wait for the executive order to even know whether H-1B visas are going to be hit. However, such visa holders also have another problem.
Foreign IT professionals, a majority of them Indians with H-1B visas in the US, have urged the Trump administration to extend their permissible stay from 60 to 180 days after job loss, amidst the massive layoffs in America due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on 14 April announced that non-immigrants could apply for an extension of stay or change of status permit. While it has not clearly indicated relief for those unemployed, the others holding H-1B visa are more guaranteed of extension.
“Where applicable, employment authorisation with the same employer, subject to the same terms and conditions of the prior approval, is automatically extended for up to 240 days after I-94 expiration when an extension of stay request is filed on time,” said the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services .
(This story will be updated when the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump is out.)
