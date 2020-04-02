US COVID-19 Crisis: 6.65 Mn People File for Unemployment Benefits

A record 6.65 million US citizens filed for unemployment benefits in the last week of March, the US Labor Department said in a release on Thursday, 2 April.

"In the week ending 28 March, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 6,648,000, an increase of 3,341,000 from the previous week's revised level. This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series," the release says.

The numbers have doubled from the previous week (that ended on 21 March), which had seen a then-highest 3 million people file for the benefits.