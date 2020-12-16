US Court Denies Bail Plea of 26/11 Prime Accused Tahawwur Rana

Rana had moved the court seeking release from prison on account of being reinfected with COVID-19 till the extradition hearing is finalised. The next extradition hearing is in February 2021.

He offered to be monitored by an ankle bracelet while at home, if permitted.

US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian dismissed this plea, saying in an order that Rana continued to pose a “significant risk of flight”.

“Notwithstanding its consideration of such information, the Court ultimately concluded that even a location monitoring condition combined with the proposed bond/other conditions would not negate the significant risk of flight. The Court’s view has not changed,” the order stated.