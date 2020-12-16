US Court Denies Bail Plea of 26/11 Prime Accused Tahawwur Rana
Rana had moved the court seeking release from prison on account of being reinfected with COVID-19.
A US court rejected a bail plea of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana is presently lodged in a prison in Los Angeles, and is awaiting extradition to India.
Rana had moved the court seeking release from prison on account of being reinfected with COVID-19 till the extradition hearing is finalised. The next extradition hearing is in February 2021.
He offered to be monitored by an ankle bracelet while at home, if permitted.
US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian dismissed this plea, saying in an order that Rana continued to pose a “significant risk of flight”.
“Notwithstanding its consideration of such information, the Court ultimately concluded that even a location monitoring condition combined with the proposed bond/other conditions would not negate the significant risk of flight. The Court’s view has not changed,” the order stated.
The extradition documents presented by India apparently include information about Rana's involvement in the Mumbai terrorist attack that would be shared with him, according to reports.
"Although the United States has no affirmative discovery obligations in extradition matters, in this case, it has agreed to provide Rana a document in its possession from an unrelated ‘state court’ proceeding in India. India has requested that the United States take steps to limit public dissemination of this document," US Attorney Nicola T Hanna said in a court submission.
