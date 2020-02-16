At least 1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Connecticut Club Shooting
Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said on Sunday, 16 February.
In a tweet posted around 3 am, police described the location as a nightclub in Hartford's South End. The address provided in the tweet corresponds to the location of Majestic Lounge.
A phone call to the number listed on Majestic Lounge's Facebook pages was not answered.
Further details, including information about the shooter, weren't immediately available.
Just before 4:30 am, Cicero said police were still in the early stages of investigating and there were "a lot of moving parts."
Published in an arrangement with Associated Press.
