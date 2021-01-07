‘Orderly Transition on 20 Jan’: Trump Concedes to Biden Finally

As the joint session of the US Congress certified the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the 3 November election in the wee hours of Thursday, 7 January, outgoing US President Donald Trump, in a statement, said there will be "orderly transition on January 20th".

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” the statement, tweeted by White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, said.