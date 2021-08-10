US, China Spar Over South China Sea Issue at UNSC Meeting Chaired by India

The United States and China locked horns at a United Nations Security Council UNSC) meeting on maritime security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 9 August.

“In the South China Sea, we have seen dangerous encounters between vessels at sea and provocative actions to advance unlawful maritime claims,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the meeting, alluding to China's claim over most part of the water body, news agency PTI reported.

Blinken's assertion was met with defiance from China's Deputy Permanent Representative Dai Bing, who said that the US was not qualified to make irresponsible comments about South China Sea.