‘No Threat to Public’: US Secret Service Amid Capitol Shutdown

The US secret service notified that public safety and law enforcement were responding to a small fire in the area.

The Quint
Updated
World
1 min read
Image used for representation.
i

After the United Stated Capitol Complex was placed under lockdown owing to an external security threat, the US secret service notified that public safety and law enforcement were responding to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, DC, which has now been extinguished.

‘No Threat to Public’: US Secret Service Amid Capitol Shutdown

They informed that there is no threat to public safety.

This lockdown comes in the aftermath of a siege at the Capitol on 6 January, and days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

BBC had reported that thousands of National Guard members were deployed due to the shutdown.

(With inputs from BBC)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!