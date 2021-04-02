US Capitol on Lockdown After 2 Officers Rammed by Vehicle

The US Capitol has been placed on lockdown after two officers were reported to be hurt after being rammed by a vehicle, AFP reports.

Accorfing to AP, a car rammed a barricade outside the Capitol on Friday afternoon, injuring two police officers, following which the driver was shot. The two officers and the alleged attacker have been taken to the hospital.

The alleged attacker, whose identity is yet unknown, is said to be in a critical condition.

The incident has taken place while stringent security measures put in place after the 6 January riots were starting to ease up, following President Joe Biden’s oath-taking ceremony.

The US Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting with no staff allowed to enter or exit buildings. Law enforcement officers, including the National Guard troops have reportedly been mobilised near the area of the attack, according to AP.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)