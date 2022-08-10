Indian Organisation In US Endorses Rishi Sunak For UK PM Race

An Indian organisation based in the United States that caters to the interests of the Hindu-American community endorsed the former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, on Monday, 8 August.

The two finalists Sunak and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss battled over their respective proposals to tackle the rising inflation in the country. The winner of this election will become the new Conservative Party leader and take charge as the British Prime Minister.

The US-based organisation is called the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) which was established in 2015 to act as a bridge between the Hindu-American community and Republican policymakers and leaders. The RHC supports Sunak because according to them, he stands for the organisation's values and principles.