COVID Surge: US' Austin Sounds Alarm As ICU Beds Dwindle to Single Digit

Texas capital city Austin on Saturday, 7 August, raised the alarm over the dire situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region, as the ICU bed availability in the city dwindled to a single digit.

As the city's hospitals find themselves strained amid an escalating surge in coronavirus cases due to the prevalence of the highly infectious Delta variant, emergency alert notifications were sent to the citizens through text messages, phone calls and emails.

"The situation is critical," Public Health Medical Director Desmar Walkes said in a statement on Saturday, warning of a catastrophe, Bloomberg reported.