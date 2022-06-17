US Approves COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Aged Between 6 Months & 5 Years

The United States (US) Food and Drug Administration on Friday, 17 June, gave emergency authorisation to use the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months and above.

While Moderna's two-dose vaccine was approved for kids from the ages of six months to five years, Pfizer vaccine was approved for those aged between six months and four years, news agency AFP reported.

"Many parents, caregivers, and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to six months of age," said Food and Drug Administration chief Robert Califf.

"We expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalisation and death," he added.

However, the vaccines need final clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before they can be administered.

The US government has said, however, that 10 million doses could be sent across the country immediately, followed by millions more in the coming weeks.

