US Air Force Dress Code Policy Now Includes Turbans, Hijabs

The US Air Force has made an update to its existing dress code policy, allowing Sikhs and Muslims to wear their articles of faith while performing their duties.

According to a CNN report, the new guidelines were finalised on 7 February that mention that Sikhs and Muslims can seek the approval of a religious accommodation to sport turbans, beards, hijabs. An approval will be granted till the time the officers appear to be “neat and conservative,” with extremely limited situations being an exception.