'Unusual Surge' of COVID-19 Infections in Singapore as Restrictions Reinstated
Hospitals are getting overwhelmed and beds in ICUs are getting occupied at a rapid pace.
Singapore is witnessing "unusual surge" of COVID-19 infections, according to its health ministry, Reuters reported on Thursday 28th October.
On Wednesday, it registered 5,324 news infections in what are its highest numbers since the start of the pandemic.
10 people died on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 349, while 80 percent of ICU space has been utilised.
COVID-19 is attacking a population that is 84 percent double vaccinated, with around 14 percent even receiving booster shots.
"The infection numbers are unusually high today, mostly due to many COVID-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon," read the health ministry's statement.
It added that it "is looking into this unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window, and closely monitoring the trends for the next few days."
The Singapore government has reintroduced restrictions on social interactions, limiting them (including eating out) to only two people in an attempt to fight the rampaging virus, CNN reported.
(With inputs from Reuters and CNN)
