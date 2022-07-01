US Supreme Court Allows Biden To End Trump's "Remain in Mexico" Asylum Policy

The United States Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Biden administration on a controversial immigration policy on Thursday, 30 June. The highest court in the country said the administration had the authority to overturn a Trump-era policy that requires asylum seekers to "remain in Mexico" until their petitions were reviewed by the US courts.

In a five to four vote, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for himself and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, in addition to the three liberal judges, Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

According to the federal immigration law, the executive branch has the discretion to return asylum seekers to Mexico, "but is not required to do so," said Roberts.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett dissented.

Barrett said even though she agreed with the majority, her reason for dissenting was that the court should not have decided the case and should have referred it to lower courts.

Writing for himself, Thomas and Gorsuch, Justice Alito said the Department of Homeland Security should not be able to "simple release into this country untold numbers of aliens who are very likely to be removed if they show up for their removal hearings. This practice violates the clear terms of the law, but the Court looks the other way."

This decision comes on the heels of a recent tragedy on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, where 51 migrants died of heat exhaustion and dehydration in an abandoned tractor-trailer presumably trying to enter the US illegally.