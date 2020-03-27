COVID-19: With More Than 83,000 Cases, US Outnumbers Italy & China

Vice President Mike Pence said it is important for hospitals and labs testing the samples to report back to the Centre for Disease Control and Federal Emergency Management Agency so that the government has full visibility to provide the President with the best counsel.

The Abbott Laboratory, he said, submitted to Food and Drug Administration a national request for approval of a point-of-care test. This would be the kind of test where one could go to a doctor and get the test done and have the results in no more than 15 minutes.

According to Dr Deborah Brix, coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, 55 percent of all new cases continue out of the New York — New York Metro area. This includes New Jersey as well, she said and expressed concern over the coronavirus spread.

"At the same time, 19 of the 50 states that had early cases, but have persistently low level of cases and at this point have less than 200 cases," she said.

In an in interview with CNN, Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert said it is difficult to tell where the pandemic will go and how long it will last in the US.