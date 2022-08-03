United States: In Major Win, Kansas Votes Against Banning Abortion in the State

People in Kansas turned out to vote in heavy numbers on Tuesday, 2 August, in a referendum brought by the Kansas Republican legislature. The campaign was tense and bitter, while witnessing vandalisation of churches and yard signs stolen.

The 'No Campaign,' designed to protect abortion rights, raced ahead in the referendum with 62 percent of the votes, signalling a million-dollar loss for the Catholic church which contributed over 3 million dollars trying to eradicate abortion rights in the country.

Kansans for Life, who backed the “yes” vote, had said on 27 July that banning abortions would prevent late-term abortions, lack of parental consent and tax payer funding, despite these being absent from the state Constitution.

(With inputs from The Guardian and The Associated Press.)