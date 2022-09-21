ADVERTISEMENT

US Doesn't Seek 'Cold War' or 'Conflict' With China: Joe Biden at UN Assembly

His remark comes shortly after he said that his country would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
US Doesn't Seek 'Cold War' or 'Conflict' With China: Joe Biden at UN Assembly
i

The United States does not seek a 'cold war' or conflict with China, US President Joe Biden said at the United Nations on Wednesday, 21 September, according to AFP.

His remark comes shortly after he said that his country would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning indicated that the country reserved the right to take all necessary measures in response to secessionist activities.

"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao had said, according to Reuters.

He had also urged the US to navigate Taiwan-related issues "carefully and properly," and warned the western power not to harm Sino-US relations by sending wrong signals to Taiwanese separatist forces.

Also Read

'Don't Send Wrong Signal': China Responds to Biden's 'Will Defend Taiwan' Remark

'Don't Send Wrong Signal': China Responds to Biden's 'Will Defend Taiwan' Remark
ADVERTISEMENT

'Brutal, Needless War': Biden on Russian Invasion

Biden also condemned the Russian invasion, telling the UN General Assembly that Russia has "shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the United Nations charter with its "brutal, needless war" in Ukraine.

Reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine "should make your blood run cold," he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest nuclear threats against Europe showed a "reckless disregard" for Russia's responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"We will stand in solidarity against Russia's aggression. Period," Biden said.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)

Also Read

Russia-Ukraine War: Does India Believe in ‘No Time for War’ for Students’ Sake?

Russia-Ukraine War: Does India Believe in ‘No Time for War’ for Students’ Sake?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:   United States   Joe Biden   US China 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×