US Doesn't Seek 'Cold War' or 'Conflict' With China: Joe Biden at UN Assembly
His remark comes shortly after he said that his country would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.
The United States does not seek a 'cold war' or conflict with China, US President Joe Biden said at the United Nations on Wednesday, 21 September, according to AFP.
In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning indicated that the country reserved the right to take all necessary measures in response to secessionist activities.
"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao had said, according to Reuters.
He had also urged the US to navigate Taiwan-related issues "carefully and properly," and warned the western power not to harm Sino-US relations by sending wrong signals to Taiwanese separatist forces.
'Brutal, Needless War': Biden on Russian Invasion
Biden also condemned the Russian invasion, telling the UN General Assembly that Russia has "shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the United Nations charter with its "brutal, needless war" in Ukraine.
Reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine "should make your blood run cold," he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest nuclear threats against Europe showed a "reckless disregard" for Russia's responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
"We will stand in solidarity against Russia's aggression. Period," Biden said.
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
