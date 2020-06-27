US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, 27 June, said visa restrictions will be imposed on Chinese officials responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong, reported Reuters. Pompeo said the sanctions targeted “current and former” party officials but he did not name any of those targeted.The Secretary of State said the officials who were targeted were “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy,” which Beijing promised before regaining control of the territory in 1997,″ reported The Statesmen.“The United States calls on China to honor its commitments and obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration – namely that Hong Kong will “enjoy a high degree of autonomy” and that human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, will be protected by law and respected by governing authorities in Hong Kong.”Statement from the US Department of State Pompeo's action comes one day after the US Senate approved a bill that would lay out economic sanctions against Chinese officials and Hong Kong police as well as banks that do transactions with them, reported the The Associated Press. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.