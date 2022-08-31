US Grounds Fleet of Chinook Helicopters Over Engine Fires, India Seeks Details
The choppers are extensively used by India for airlift operations in places like Ladakh and the Siachen glacier.
The United States (US) Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters, which are also extensively used by India, over risks of engine fires, a report stated on Tuesday, 30 August.
India has around 15 CH-47 Chinook helicopters which, over the last few years, have been paramount for airlift operations, in areas like Ladakh and the Siachen glacier, to assist army personnel on the ground.
The US Army's decision comes after some engine fires were reported in the helicopters, which luckily did not lead to any deaths or injuries.
"One of the officials said that the fires occurred in recent days. The US Army Materiel Command grounded the fleet of hundreds of helicopters out of an abundance of caution," The Wall Street Journal said.
India Seeks Details About Grounding of Chinook Choppers
The US army is looking for more than 70 planes that had a part which was suspected to be related to the fires.
The US Army has around 400 Chinook helicopters in its fleet, and grounding these choppers could pose logistical problems for the country's defence forces.
Meanwhile, authorities in India said that they had sought details of the matter from their US counterparts, adding that their fleet of Chinook helicopters was still active.
"Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational. India has sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of the US Army’s Chinook CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires," an official said, as per ANI.
India had received its first batch of Chinook helicopters in February 2019.
(With inputs from ANI and The Wall Street Journal.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: United States Indian Army US Army
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.