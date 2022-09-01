United Kingdom's Queen Will Appoint The New Prime Minister At Balmoral, Scotland

Traditionally, the Queen of United Kingdom conducts a private meeting with the incoming Prime Minister. However, this historic ritual is about to break on 6 September.

The Queen will instead remain in Balmoral, Scotland, to meet with the new Prime Minister and Boris Johnson. The 96-year-old Queen has met with the new prime minister at Buckingham Palace during her 70-year-reign.

Either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be declared as leader of the Conservative Party on Monday, 5 September. Boris Johnson will then official announce his resignation to the Queen the following day and the monarch will appoint the successor thereafter.