'Uniquely Well Qualified': Gita Gopinath Appointed in Top Leadership Role at IMF
This marks the first time that the IMF has employed two women in its highest leadership roles.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, 2 December, announced that the agency's chief economist Gita Gopinath will replace Geoffrey Okamoto as First Deputy Managing Director, the second highest position in the institution, news agency AFP reported.
With Kristalina Georgieva heading the IMF, this marks the first time that the IMF has employed two women in its highest leadership roles.
Calling her 'uniquely well qualified", Georgieva said that Gopinath carries "precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point," AFP reported.
The statement read, "Given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries, I believe that Gita – universally recognized as one of the world's leading macroeconomists – has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point."
Taking to Twitter, Gopinath expressed her gratitude over the move and wrote:
More About Gopinath
Gopinath, who was IMF’s first female chief economist, was born in India but holds a US citizenship. She was appointed in her present role in 2018.
As per AFP, Gopinath was earlier slotted to return to her position at Harvard University in January next year when Thursday's announcement was made.
Th renowned economist reportedly carved a niche for herself amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Georgieva, Gopinath showed "intellectual leadership" while the global economy and the Fund grappled with the "the worst economic crisis of our lives," AFP reported.
(With inputs from AFP.)
