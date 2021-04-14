Crises Between India-Pak Likely to Become More Intense: US Report

A report submitted to the United States Congress on Tuesday, 13 April, details India’s border stand-off with China as well as nuclear tensions with Pakistan, suggesting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is likely to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in its Annual Threat Assessment report to the US Congress said that while a war between India and Pakistan is unlikely, crises between the two are likely to become more intense.

The report supports the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), as part of a protocol of submitting providing regular threat updates to the American public and the US Congress.