UN Chief Urges Security Council to Be United on COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday, 9 April, for the Security Council to unite in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it "the fight of a generation -- and the 'raison d'etre' of the United Nations itself."

"A signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time," he told the group which was holding its first meeting on the new coronavirus by videoconference.