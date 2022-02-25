13 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed After Telling Russian Warship to ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Thirteen Ukrainian soldiers were killed defending the Snake Island in the Black Sea after they refused to surrender to a Russian warship and instead responded with “Go **** yourself,” reported Reuters.

An audio clip of the incident surfaced on social media where a Russian warship issued a warning to the Ukrainian soldiers stationed in Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island in Ukraine) on the south-east border of Ukraine, which is just 25 miles of NATO territory. After their refusal, the warship opened fire in which all 13 were killed.

As per the transcript of the audio exchange, one of the Russian ships contacted the outpost and said, “This is a Russian warship, I repeat. I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate otherwise I will open fire. Do you copy?”