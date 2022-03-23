Citing Ukrainian Intel, Report Says Russian 'Elite' Has Plot to Poison Putin
The Daily Mail report also added that Alexander Bortnikov, who is director of the FSB, is the favoured replacement.
Ukrainian intelligence has uncovered a Russian plot concocted by "elite officers" that aims to "poison" Vladimir Putin and frame it as an accident, according to a report published by the Daily Mail on Monday, 20 March.
The report also adds that "a group of 'influential' individuals in Russia have allegedly started planning to remove the president from office – and even lined up a successor."
Anger has been brewing in the circles of the Russian elite due to the devastating effects of the sanctions that have been slapped on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
The Daily Mail also added that "Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), [is] said to be the favoured replacement."
It quoted the Chief Directorate of Intelligence in Ukraine, who wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that "it is known that Bortnikov and some other influential representatives of the Russian elite are considering various options to remove Putin from power."
While officials of the United States (US) and other Western countries have been unable to verify these claims, one official did tell the Daily Mirror that "these rumours and suspicions within the Moscow inner-circle will sow the seeds of paranoia and doubt in the leadership."
"There is a significant suspicion that a small number of people might actually now try to get rid of the Russian president but whether they will succeed remains to be seen," the source added.
Consequently, Putin, due to the fear of being poisoned, reportedly replaced all his personal staff, including his cooks and his bodyguards, among others.
It has been four weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. Kyiv, however, is still standing. Follow our coverage of the war here.
(With inputs from Daily Mail and Daily Mirror.)
