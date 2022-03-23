Citing Ukrainian Intel, Report Says Russian 'Elite' Has Plot to Poison Putin

Ukrainian intelligence has uncovered a Russian plot concocted by "elite officers" that aims to "poison" Vladimir Putin and frame it as an accident, according to a report published by the Daily Mail on Monday, 20 March.

The report also adds that "a group of 'influential' individuals in Russia have allegedly started planning to remove the president from office – and even lined up a successor."

Anger has been brewing in the circles of the Russian elite due to the devastating effects of the sanctions that have been slapped on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

The Daily Mail also added that "Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), [is] said to be the favoured replacement."