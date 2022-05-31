Ukrainian Band Sells Eurovision Trophy for $900,000 To Buy Drones for Military

Band member Oleh Psiuk spoke to the crowd and appealed them to not get used to the war that has already consumed over 4,000 lives.

"I think it should be on the front pages always, until peace comes," he added.

The war in Ukraine has been raging on for more than three months after Russia invaded the country on 24 May.

While it was initially expected to be a short and decisive war ending in Russian victory, a combination of military strategy, high morale, and western military aid have kept Ukraine alive. Experts say that Kyiv has a decent chance of defeating Moscow as well.

The Russian military, however, has been pounding the eastern part of the country with bombs and rockets.

You can follow The Quint's coverage of the war here.