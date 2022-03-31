Russia-Ukraine Live: Talks Between Kyiv and Moscow To Resume on Friday via Video
The talks between Kyiv and Moscow will resume on Friday via video conference, AP quoted David Arakhamia, head of the Ukrainian delegation, as saying on Thursday, 31 March.
Russia's economy will contract by 10 percent this year and Ukraine's GDP by as much as 20 percent as the war causes "the greatest supply shock" in 50 years, according to the European Development Bank, EBRD, on Thursday.
Meanwhile, western officials said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was being misled by his advisers regarding Russia’s military performance in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy recalled the country's ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco for "not doing enough" to garner support for the country
Ukraine proposed a permanent neutrality status in exchange for security guarantees from the west at a meeting with Russian negotiators in Turkey
Around 5,000 people have died since Russia's siege of Mariupol began, the city's mayor said
The United States intends to provide Ukraine with $500 million in direct budgetary aid, the White House said on Wednesday
More than four million people have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, the United Nations said
Russia-Ukraine Talks to Continue Tomorrow
The delegations met on Tuesday in Istanbul after two weeks of holding meetings via video.
The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under with the country would declare itself neutral - dropping its bid to join NATO - in return for security guarantees.
US Criticises India for Trying to Bypass Sanctions Amid Trade with Russia
The United States (US) and Australia criticised India for considering a Russian proposal that would undermine sanctions imposed by the west, showcasing a deepening rift between the Quad partners as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travelled to New Delhi for talks.
“Now is the time to stand on the right side of history, and to stand with the United States and dozens of other countries, standing up for freedom, democracy and sovereignty with the Ukrainian people, and not funding and fueling and aiding President Putin’s war,” Bloomberg reported the US' commerce secretary Gina Raimondo as saying on Wednesday.
Ukraine Sends 45 Buses to Evacuate Civilians from Mariupol
A convoy of 45 Ukrainian buses set out for the southern port city of Mariupol on Thursday to reach trapped civilians, the country's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
India Attempting to Bypass Western Sanctions Amid Trade with Russia
Indian authorities are actively considering dedicated payment mechanisms for trade with Russia to enable existing trade obligations amid sanctions imposed on Moscow by the west, Al Jazeera reported.
Experts say a payment mechanism in local currencies could pave the way for cheaper oil imports to meet India’s energy demands and create opportunities for Indian manufacturers who are looking for new markets.
