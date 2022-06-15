Ukraine War: Russia Bans Entry of British Journalists and Defence Figures

Amidst the war in Ukraine, Russia has issued a ban on entry into the country for dozens of British journalists and defence figures, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, 14 June.

According to the ministry's statement, "the British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas."

Over 29 journalists and members of the British media like those belonging to the BBC, Sky News, The Guardian, and The Times were personally banned, Reuters reported.

"With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fuelling Russophobia in British society," the statement added.