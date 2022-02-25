Radiation Levels in Chernobyl Shoot Up as Russia Seizes Infamous Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's nuclear agency, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, said on Friday, 25 February, that the radiation levels at Chernobyl's nuclear power plant had increased as Russia took control of the area on Thursday, The Daily Mail reported.

When Russian troops seized control of the infamous nuclear plant, there were fears that a radiation leak could be sparked – leading to catastrophic risks for Europe.

Without giving details of the radiation spike, Ukraine said that an increase in gamma radiation had been detected in Chernobyl, which is around 100 km north of Kyiv.