Radiation Levels in Chernobyl Shoot Up as Russia Seizes Infamous Nuclear Plant
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called Russia's actions "a declaration of war against the whole of Europe."
Ukraine's nuclear agency, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, said on Friday, 25 February, that the radiation levels at Chernobyl's nuclear power plant had increased as Russia took control of the area on Thursday, The Daily Mail reported.
When Russian troops seized control of the infamous nuclear plant, there were fears that a radiation leak could be sparked – leading to catastrophic risks for Europe.
Without giving details of the radiation spike, Ukraine said that an increase in gamma radiation had been detected in Chernobyl, which is around 100 km north of Kyiv.
The Chernobyl nuclear disaster took place in 1986 when one of the plant's reactors exploded, leading to a radiation leak in then Soviet Union and parts of Europe. Soviet officials had downplayed the disaster when it occurred, leading to a delay in the containment of the situation.
Ukraine stated that the rise in radiation was due to a "disturbance of the topsoil due to the movement of a large amount of heavy military equipment through the exclusion zone and the release of contaminated radioactive dust into the air," reported The Daily Mail.
Russia Denies Radiation Spike
Russia, however, has denied a spike in radiation levels. Major General Igor Konashenkov, Russia's defence ministry spokesperson, said that Russian troops were protecting the power plant against any "provocations" that might occur.
He also said that radiation levels in Chernobyl were stable.
Myhailo Podolyak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, countered his claims, saying, "After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe," per reports by The Daily Mail.
Invoking the disaster of 1986, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put out a tweet calling Russia's actions "a declaration of war against the whole of Europe."
(With inputs from The Daily Mail)
