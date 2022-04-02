'Does Not Correspond With Reality': Ukraine Denies Attacking Russian Oil Depot
Catch all the live updates from the Ukraine-Russia war here.
Ukraine on Friday, 1 April, denied carrying out an attack on the oil facility inside Russia and said that Russian negligence may be to blame for the same.
The Kremlin had accused Ukrainian helicopters of attacking the facility and threatened to walk out of peace talks.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law permitting the seizure of property of Russian war supporters.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to New Delhi amid the war in Ukraine.
28 people were killed in a rocket strike on a regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Thursday
The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog has said that he will lead a mission to Ukraine's defunct Chernobyl plant as soon as possible
Ukraine Rejects Kremlin Claim That it Attacked Oil Facility Inside Russia
The secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, Oleksiy Danilov, denied carrying out an attack on the oil facility inside Russia. “For some reason, they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.