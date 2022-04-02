'Does Not Correspond With Reality': Ukraine Denies Attacking Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine on Friday, 1 April, denied carrying out an attack on the oil facility inside Russia and said that Russian negligence may be to blame for the same.

The Kremlin had accused Ukrainian helicopters of attacking the facility and threatened to walk out of peace talks.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law permitting the seizure of property of Russian war supporters.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to New Delhi amid the war in Ukraine.