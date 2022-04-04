Ukraine: Are Reports of Russian Troops Mutinying True? It's Happened Before

Reports have emerged in recent days that Russian troops in Ukraine, stalled in their advance and suffering numerous military setbacks, have sabotaged their own equipment , refused to fight and carry out orders , and even, in one report, run over their own commander .

NATO estimates that as many as 15,000 Russian soldiers may have been killed in less than two months of fighting, or the equivalent of all of the Soviet soldiers killed in nine years in Afghanistan. Morale is reportedly incredibly low. In this situation, the conditions are ideal for the Russian military to implode.