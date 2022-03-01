'Prove You Are With Us': President Zelenskyy Urges EU to Side With Ukraine
“The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome,” President Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, 1 March, addressed the European Parliament via videolink and urged the European Union (EU) to prove that it stands with the country amid the war with Russia, reported Reuters.
"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans, and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness," he said.
“The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome,” Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy's address came a day after he signed an official request to join the European Union under a special procedure.
“We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskyy told an emergency session of the European Parliament.
His hard hitting speech was translated into English by an interpreter who fought tears, and received a standing ovation from EU lawmakers, many of were wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag.
"Nobody is going to break us. We are strong. We are Ukranians. We have a desire to see our children alive. I think it's a fair one," Zelenskyy said in his speech.
Air strikes and bombings are being reported from across the country, while a Russian shell caused a large explosion in Kharkiv's Freedom Square, a day after 11 civilian casualties were reported due to bombing in the city.
Calling it “frank, undisguised terror", Zelenskyy described the action as a war crime on Tuesday. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. ... This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation," he added.
As Russia's war on Ukraine continued for the sixth day, satellite images indicated that a 40 miles-long (64 km) Russian military convoy is approaching capital city Kyiv from the north.
We Are With You, Says European Commission Vice President
"We are (with you)," European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said in response to Zelenskyy's speech, stating that the EU would provide Ukraine with weapons, reported Reuters.
He added that the EU would help rebuild Ukraine after the victory as well.
EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said, “The message from Europe is clear. We will stand up, we will not look away when those fighting in the street for our values stand down Putin’s war machine."
Meanwhile, the chairman of European Union Charles Michel on Tuesday indicated that the bloc will have to seriously look at Ukraine’s request for EU membership and respond to Kyiv’s “legitimate” request.
Michel said in the European Parliament, "It is going to be difficult, we know there are different views in Europe.The council (of EU governments) will have to seriously look at the symbolic, political and legitimate request that has been made and make the appropriate choice in a determined and clear-headed manner," The Guardian reported.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera, Reuters and The Guardian.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.