'Support Us in Any Way You Can': Ukraine Prez in Taped Video at Grammy Awards
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, 3 April, to make a plea for support for Ukraine as it continues its battle against Russia.
President Zelenskyy reportedly shot the video within the last 48 hours in a bunker in Kyiv.
"On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence," Zelenskyy said.
“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy went on to say.
In his speech, Zelenskyy spoke about music and the effect of the ongoing war on Ukraine and its people.
“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them,” he said, and added that the “music will break through anyway.”
Over 400 children have been injured and 153 have died in the war, Zelenskyy said in his message, saying, "The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence".
Zelenskyy went on to say that he has a dream for the cities that are being destroyed by war and "are legends already" — for Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol, among others.
"I have a dream of them living," he said. "And free. Free like you on the Grammy stage."
'Stand Up for Ukraine'
The video made way for the introduction of John Legend to perform his song “Free”, featuring Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.
Images of the war were displayed on the screens behind them for the duration of the performance.
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. had earlier told People magazine in a statement, "We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day. We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved in supporting these critical humanitarian efforts."
The Recording Academy had said it would collaborate with Global Citizen — an international education and advocacy organisation working to catalyse the movement to end extreme poverty, and the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' movement to give a special segment to Ukraine.
