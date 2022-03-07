‘Will Not Forgive or Forget’: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Vows Revenge Against Russia
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to the nation on Monday, 7 March, warned Russian troops that Ukraine would punish those who are committing atrocities in the country.
"We will not forgive the shooting of our unarmed people, destruction of our infrastructure," Zelenskyy said, adding that thousands had suffered due to Russia's actions against Ukraine.
He also said that that God would not forgive the oppressors. "Not today. Not tomorrow. Never."
"Instead of forgiveness, there will be a day of judgement. I am sure of it," Zelenkyy said, adding, "We will not forgive, we will not forget."
He further said that Ukraine would punish those responsible for atrocities committed during the war.
"There will be no quite place on this Earth for you, except the grave," the Ukranian President added.
Russia Announces Ceasefire To Open Humanitarian Corridor
Meanwhile, Russia announced a ceasefire in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Mariupol to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians, even as shelling and airstrikes continued in other cities.
But Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said these corridors were still not open as nearly 300,000 civilians wait to be evacuated from Mariupol, which is under assault from Russian troops.
Civilians were unable to escape from Mariupol over the last few days due to incessant attacks by Russian forces.
The ceasefire also comes amid reports of nine casualties due to an airstrike at an airport in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.
