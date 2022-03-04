Why Zelenskyy’s 'Selfie Videos' Are Helping Ukraine Win PR War Against Russia

A second reason his videos were so effective is that they connected with viewers on social media.

Social media amplifies the visibility of a message when users feel personally connected with the content , turning them essentially into opinion-makers when they share it with like-minded people .

This is precisely the effect companies seek when they post messages to social media in an effort to highlight a new product or something else. My research shows that their posts have more power and are more likely to influence consumers when users co-opt these branded messages with their own social media posts. For example, Starbucks has had success getting young “influencers” to repost images of the company’s maritime logo of a mermaid by making it seem cool.

Zelenskyy’s message emphasising the unity of his people and a sense of solidarity created a connection with many of the people who viewed his videos. And with a compelling and direct message, the posts appealed to a wide variety of international audiences on social media and humanised the conflict.