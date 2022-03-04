Why Zelenskyy’s 'Selfie Videos' Are Helping Ukraine Win PR War Against Russia
It seems straight out of an action movie: As the capital city becomes a war zone, the defiant President and delivers a clear and compelling message, “I am here. We will not lay down any weapons.”
That’s exactly what Ukrainian President and one-time actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy did on 25 February, 2022, in a selfie-style video viewed 3 million times within an hour – part of an effort to mobilise international opinion against the Russian invasion of his country. And it appears to be working.
The comedian-turned-politician is credited with to take actions considered unthinkable just a week ago, such as .
But what is it about his videos – on social media sites like Facebook, Telegram and Twitter – that have been so compelling in rallying global public opinion behind Ukraine and against Russia?
As an , I believe there are three reasons Zelenskyy’s videos instantly made the war in Ukraine deeply personal and resonant for so many. And in particular for this analysis, I want to single out videos posted on 25 and 26 , which seem to have garnered the most attention.
An Authentic Message
The first is the authenticity of the message.
The video shot on 25 February, late Friday night in Kyiv, shows Zelenskyy and his cabinet standing in front of streetlights with the president speaking directly into the camera without teleprompters or any official paraphernalia in sight. At one point, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal, standing behind Zelenskyy, displayed the time stamp on his phone to highlight .
In an era in which most of us have made selfie videos or participated in group video chats with family members, the ordinariness of the scene, belied by the terrifying urgency of the message – “We are here, our soldiers are here, the citizens of our country are here” – underscored the authenticity of his appeal.
Conveying apparent authenticity is one tactic both and used to become president and inspire their followers.
Zelenskyy, who , has been able to use this same skill to galvanise the majority of the world behind Ukraine.
Connecting With the Audience
A second reason his videos were so effective is that they connected with viewers on social media.
the visibility of a message when users feel personally , turning them essentially into opinion-makers when they share it with .
This is precisely the effect companies seek when they post messages to social media in an effort to highlight a new product or something else. My research shows that and are more likely to influence consumers when users co-opt these branded messages with their own social media posts. For example, Starbucks getting young “influencers” to repost images of the company’s maritime logo of a mermaid by making it seem cool.
Zelenskyy’s message emphasising the unity of his people and a sense of solidarity created a connection with many of the people who viewed his videos. And with a compelling and direct message, the posts appealed to a wide variety of international audiences on social media and humanised the conflict.
Immediacy of the Message
A third reason why these videos are compelling is the immediacy of his message.
Zelenskyy’s appeal for aid on behalf of his people—as missiles and bombs were falling throughout his country—was as urgent as one can be. This turned millions of users into instant recruits for his cause of raising international pressure to help him repel the Russian invasion. “,” Zelenskyy reportedly told US officials who had offered to spirit him out of the country.
Research shows that messages that seem urgent , which increases the number of people posting and sharing the post. This cascade of conversations which tends to spark more discussion between users and thus makes the message even more visible.
That’s how digital activists raising money for a cause like aim to engage social media users to quickly for victims. In just a matter of a couple of days, the and financial aid began pouring in. Ukraine so far.
Social media platforms are all about . The urgent messages posted by Zelenskyy were instrumental in seeding an army of online users who broadcast their commitment by sharing details of fundraisers or charities to support the Ukrainian people.
The Everyman-Turned-War Hero
Social media platforms help shape how people understand the world and structure how they respond to news as it unfolds. Zelenskyy seems to intuitively understand the rules of engagement on social media, which makes sense given his previous career as an entertainer.
His videos are short, between four and seven minutes, to the point, relatable and very personal. Old videos of him on Ukrainian versions of “Dancing with the Stars” and voicing “Paddington” in recent days, reinforcing his authenticity, likability and normalcy amid a very dangerous confrontation.
As a result, his messages have been exceptionally potent in catalysing public opinion.
(Anjana Susarla is a Professor of Information Systems at the Michigan State University. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
