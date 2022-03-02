ADVERTISEMENT

'Ukraine Fighting To Be Equal Member of Europe': Prez Zelenskyy at EU Session

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to prove that the bloc stands with Ukraine.

Amid the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, 1 March, urged the European Union to prove that the bloc stands with Ukraine, a day after Kyiv signed a formal application to join the EU.

"We are fighting to be equal members of Europe," Zelenskyy said via a video link to the emergency session of the European Parliament.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

