UK PM Boris Johnson Apologises for Attending Garden Party During 1st Lockdown

The widespread anger is shared by members of his own Conservative party, apart from the Opposition and the public, over the PM’s leadership and lack of judgment during the pandemic and have called for him to step down from his post.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Opposition Labour Party, said, “People have been reflecting about what was happening to them at the time in May and many people are still grieving their loved ones who they weren’t able to say goodbye to at the time, and to think the prime minister was laughing and partying is just unforgivable,” she told the BBC.

She added that if the PM had “lied to the British public, lied to Parliament and he has attended parties during lockdown, then his position is untenable.”

(With inputs from the Associated Press.)