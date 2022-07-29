UK PM Candidates Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss Grilled at First Hustings

The former Cabinet minister did receive applause at points during the session, including for his tough stance on immigration as one of the issues he wants to "grip as quickly as possible" as the prime minister with a 10-point plan.

The next hustings, being organised by the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) ahead of postal ballots being mailed out to members from next week, is scheduled for Exeter in south-west England on Monday, 1 August.

Meanwhile, in what is being seen as a blow to Sunak's chances, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace – himself a frontrunner to replace Johnson until he decided not to contest the election – endorsed Truss in the race.

Writing in ‘The Times', he says the Foreign Secretary is "authentic" and had the experience to address the country's challenges.

The senior Tory MP highlights how he has worked with Truss in "Cabinet, bilateral meetings and international summits" and concluded that she may not be a "slick salesperson", but she "stands her ground" and "is straight and means what she says".

“It is not that Rishi isn't a capable Cabinet minister. I am sure like others in the contest he could do the job of Prime Minister, but from Day One the new Prime Minister needs to know their way around the international community as well as the Treasury. Only Liz can do that,” he writes.