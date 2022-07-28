UK PM Candidate Rishi Sunak Pledges to Crack Down on Sex Offenders

In a further crackdown on sex offenders, the former chancellor will ban so-called “down-blousing”, where perpetrators take photos down a woman's top without their consent to curb abuse targeted at women and bring more offenders to justice.

“Sexual violence against women and girls should be treated as a national emergency until it has been defeated. As a father of two girls, I want them to be able to go for a walk in the evening or to a shop at night without any fear of threat,” said Mr Sunak, father to schoolgirls Anoushka and Krishna.