UK MP Sir David Amess Dies After Being Stabbed at a Constituency Meeting

David Amess, 69 years old and a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Conservative Party, was fatally stabbed multiple times on Friday, 15 October, in a church in Essex, Reuters reported.

He was attending a meeting with his constituents during which he was attacked at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

The police said that a man has been arrested and that they are not looking for any other suspect at the moment.

Even though emergency services rushed to the spot, the MP's life couldn't be saved.

The Jo Cox Foundation, a charity set up in memory of the Labour MP Helen Joanne Cox, who was murdered five years ago, stated that they were "horrified" by the attack and that they were "thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time," according to BBC.

Sir Keir Starmer, the current leader of the Labour Party and the Leader of the Opposition, expressed his shock at the news on Twitter.