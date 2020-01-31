Britain Formally Leaves EU After 47 Years, Leaps Into the Unknown

So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, adieu.

With little fuss and not much fanfare, Britain left the European Union on Friday, 31 January, after 47 years of membership, taking a leap into the unknown in a historic blow to the bloc.

The UK’s departure became official at 11 pm (2300 GMT), midnight in Brussels, where the EU is headquartered. Thousands of enthusiastic Brexit supporters gathered outside Britain’s Parliament cheered as the hour struck. They had been hoping for this moment since Britain’s 52 percent-48 percent vote in June 2016 to walk away from the club it had joined in 1973.