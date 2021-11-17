UK Lawmaker Alleges Sexual Harassment by PM Boris Johnson's Father

Nokes, who is the chair of the British parliament's Women and Equalities Select Committee, added that the man she was alluding to was Stanley Johnson.

The accused, responding to the allegation, told Sky News that he had no memory of Caroline Nokes.

Meanwhile, Downing Street, when approached for a remark on the allegations, stated that Stanley Johnson is a "private individual" and refused to comment any further, as per the Daily Mail.