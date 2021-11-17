UK Lawmaker Alleges Sexual Harassment by PM Boris Johnson's Father
Member of Parliament Caroline Nokes has said that Stanley Johnson had touched her inappropriately in 2003.
A British Conservative lawmaker on Tuesday, 14 November, accused United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father of sexual harassment.
Member of Parliament Caroline Nokes, during a panel discussion on Sky News, said that Stanley Johnson had touched her inappropriately at the Conservative Party's annual conference in 2003. Both Nokes and Stanley Johnson had been parliamentary candidates at the time.
"I can remember a really prominent man, at the time the Conservative candidate for Teignbridge in Devon, smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, 'oh, Romsey, you've got a lovely seat,'" Nokes told Sky News, news agency Reuters reported.
Nokes, who is the chair of the British parliament's Women and Equalities Select Committee, added that the man she was alluding to was Stanley Johnson.
The accused, responding to the allegation, told Sky News that he had no memory of Caroline Nokes.
Meanwhile, Downing Street, when approached for a remark on the allegations, stated that Stanley Johnson is a "private individual" and refused to comment any further, as per the Daily Mail.
(With inputs from Sky News, Daily Mail, and Reuters)
