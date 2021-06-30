UK Labour Party Faces Flak for Using Modi's Image in Poll Leaflet
The image is of PM Narendra Modi shaking hands with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 Summit in 2019.
A Labour Party election leaflet in UK’s poll bound West Yorkshire has created uproar among the Indian diaspora due to the image used on it.
The image in question is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 Summit in 2019 and carries the caption “Don’t risk a Tory MP who is not on your side".
Social media erupted with furious reaction after Tory MP Richard Holden, who is campaigning for North West Durham seat, tweeted a picture of the Labour party leader when the picture was used, suggested if Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, will not meet PM Modi.
“Dear Keir Starmer, please can you explain this leaflet and clarify whether a Labour PM/politician would refuse to have any relationship with the world’s largest democracy? Is this your message to 1.5 million members of the Indian diaspora in UK,” questioned the Conservative Friends of India (CFIN).
Labour Friends of India termed the use of the image as “unfortunate” and said that it will be writing to the Labour party to withdraw the leaflet immediately.
The use of PM Modi’s photo in the leaflet was reportedly a last-ditch effort to win ethnic minority votes in the elections, which are set to be held on 1 July.
Sources in the conservative party told The Times of India,“Labour activists are not distributing this flyer in white areas. They are targeting ethnic minority areas to win back votes going to George Galloway.”
