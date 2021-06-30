UK Labour Party Faces Flak for Using Modi's Image in Poll Leaflet

A Labour Party election leaflet in UK’s poll bound West Yorkshire has created uproar among the Indian diaspora due to the image used on it.

The image in question is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 Summit in 2019 and carries the caption “Don’t risk a Tory MP who is not on your side".

Social media erupted with furious reaction after Tory MP Richard Holden, who is campaigning for North West Durham seat, tweeted a picture of the Labour party leader when the picture was used, suggested if Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, will not meet PM Modi.